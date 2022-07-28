Reader's letter: Horsham seagulls causing substantial mess and nuisance

From: Colin Case, Horsham

Thursday, 28th July 2022, 9:00 am
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 2:45 pm

Is anyone in Horsham concerned about the significant increase in urban gulls, especially those populating the town centre?

Or is everyone happy with their increasing presence?

They appear to be nesting on a number of both commercial and private flat-roofed properties around the supermarket area.

Are urban seagulls a problem? (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Their screeching starts in the early hours and they are probably causing sleep deprivation along with substantial mess and nuisance.

Current legislation appears to tie the hands of local government in dealing with these unwelcome birds – unless anyone knows any different?

