Work to start soon on new Horsham skate park

If final planning approval is granted, it is hoped to start work on August 8 installing a new temporary access road across the northern end of Horsham Park.

This will allow construction vehicles to move to and from the site during wet weather.

Horsham District Council says that the access road will be removed once the work is complete and the area will be re-seeded with grass.The existing skate park will be fenced off from August 22 and removed shortly afterwards.

A plan of Horsham's new skate park

Construction of the new park, which will include a high level concrete flow section and a lower level tarmac street plaza with granite and rail features, is expected to take three and a half months with work due to finish before Christmas.

The council says it is working closely with a group of local BMX, skateboard, scooter and inline skate users “to ensure that the new park has high quality features for each of the disciplines and legacy features which celebrate the old park.

"We also want to ensure the park is welcoming to all and a great place to be.”

The council says the design of the new skate park has been developed “to respond to local needs while still catering for all types of wheeled sports.

“Overall, each new area of the park can be ridden by all wheeled users, with certain features throughout catering for different riding experiences and preferences.”