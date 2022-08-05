Reader's letter: Never mind Eastbourne traders, what about us residents?

Pop up park, Terminus Road, Eastbourne

We have read in your newspaper about the pop up park in Terminus Road click here to read.

The people who organise it have no idea the impact it is having on local residents.

Your article says that visitors and shop keepers are keen to have it back, but what about the people who live here all the year?

We are suffering on many fronts, especially the "music" so loud we can't have our windows open?

And because the road is closed, we can no longer use the bus stops. That means a long walk, and if elderly residents can't make it, they are stuck in their flats.

At the weekends, the music is in competition with the blaring music from the pier.

So can't even have a quiet sit on the beach.

Then there is the market. So many now, when we first moved here, there were just four markets a year just over the weekend, which was acceptable.

Now we have almost continuous markets, which block the accessibility along the seafront, and their vans are parked with the front wheels on the pavements.

If the pop up park is supposed to bring support to the traders in Terminus Road, then why have the market stalls which are taking the trade away from the shopkeepers?

We support the traders all year round, we pay our taxes, and are completely disregarded.