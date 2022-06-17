Winchelsea

We wish as a committee to strongly support Bexhill Chamber of Commerce in their campaign for flexibility regarding double glazing.

It is accepted that old glass windows of historic value should not be destroyed in listed buildings.

However, since the Second World War many windows in these houses have been replaced with plain, single modern panes of glass. These windows have no historical merit. Nor do they have reasonable insulation properties.

With the looming crisis in domestic fuel bills these listed buildings will become very difficult for people to afford to live in.

Modern thin double glazing may be impossible to tell apart from single glass windows, and other forms of double glazing have improved design qualities from an aesthetic point of view.

Surely it is time for councils nationally to be more flexible regarding listed buildings and the replacement of modern single panes of glass where window frames have rotted. Owners of listed buildings who wish to care for them as well as cope with the winter cold deserve support in this matter from our councils, whose rates we pay.