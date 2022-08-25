Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Reader's letter: Plant Based Treaty could be disastrous at time of global food shortages

From: Giles Darling, Church Platt, Cuckfield

By Letter by a Reader
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 11:33 am

Further to Haywards Heath Town Council (HHTC) endorsing a Plant Based Treaty, I see they reached this decision using research from "project drawdown" (whatever that is).

Maybe it's modern farming methods, like intensive beef farming in the USA or factory farming here in Europe, that harm ecosystems rather than "animal agriculture" in general.

I would have greater respect for HHTC's action if they targeted these aspects of farming, rather than all farm animals.

Most Popular

Sheep

In reality, well-managed farm animals improve ecosystems by controlling weeds without chemicals and fertilising the soil naturally, although at increased costs for consumers.

Removing all farm animals would be disastrous for the environment and our food supply (meat and plant-based), particularly at a time of global food shortages.

I hope the rural parish councils that surround Haywards Heath will listen to both sides of the argument when considering their own "treaties".

• Share your own views – email your letters to [email protected]. Please keep letters to a maximum of 300 words. Letters cannot be published without a name and postal address. Also include a daytime phone number if possible. We reserve the right to edit any letter.

Read More

Read More
Haywards Heath Town Council becomes first town council in Europe to endorse Plan...

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Rural campaigners call Haywards Heath Town Council ‘anti-farming’ after it endorses Plant Based Treaty signed by Sir Paul McCartney

HAVE YOU READ? Woman dies after being trampled by cows in Billingshurst

READERCuckfieldPaul McCartney