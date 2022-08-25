Reader's letter: Plant Based Treaty could be disastrous at time of global food shortages

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further to Haywards Heath Town Council (HHTC) endorsing a Plant Based Treaty, I see they reached this decision using research from "project drawdown" (whatever that is).

Maybe it's modern farming methods, like intensive beef farming in the USA or factory farming here in Europe, that harm ecosystems rather than "animal agriculture" in general.

I would have greater respect for HHTC's action if they targeted these aspects of farming, rather than all farm animals.

Sheep

In reality, well-managed farm animals improve ecosystems by controlling weeds without chemicals and fertilising the soil naturally, although at increased costs for consumers.

Removing all farm animals would be disastrous for the environment and our food supply (meat and plant-based), particularly at a time of global food shortages.

I hope the rural parish councils that surround Haywards Heath will listen to both sides of the argument when considering their own "treaties".