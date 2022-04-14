Reader’s letter: Sheikh should concentrate on his own owned properties in Eastbourne

I read with interest the story on page three of the Eastbourne and Hailsham Herald of Friday April 8 Pier Owner Wants A ‘Heart Shaped’ Pier On Bandstand, and I would like to reply the following:

Sheikh Abid Gulzar would be better concentrating on his own pier and Eastbourne hotels, and add those shops he proposes and dance floor to them (including the Boship Farm Hotel).

He has not got such a good track record.

I recall he bought land on the Pevensey Levels, added lion statues on gateway posts without planning consent (and a flag pole), and allowed the farm animals and others to damage the protected surrounding habitat, and was eventually fined for it.

I recall he bought the Hastings Pier in addition to Eastbourne Pier but has since given up the lease, to the joy of the people of Hastings.

Friends from Hastings told me only this week that once his gold paint has been removed, their pier will look much better for it!

It is a shame Eastbourne’s planning department allowed gold paint on our old pier, when it was painted white originally.

No, despite the fact that the Bandstand has been allowed to fall into its current state, as an Eastbourne person and whom has worked in the local hospital for more 40 years, I say the structure and its surroundings must stay intact as part of our heritage, and repaired to its former glory.