After a two year break due to Covid, the popular Hastings Half Marathon is back this year.

The organisers, Hastings Lions Club, put on this event to raise monies for needy causes, and to promote Hastings, and for people to help keep as fit as possible.

But very importantly to give charities a springboard for runners to raise much needed funds for so many needy causes.

Hastings Half Marathon race director Eric Hardwick SUS-210122-084614001

We realise that the event causes a lot of inconvenience on race day to many people, and we ask for your understanding and patience during the period of the Race.

As many roads on the route are closed, please try to make any vehicle journeys before 10 am or after 1 pm.

If you have any visitors expected on the morning, please let them know.

Please note that the A21 and Battle Road are not affected, and the town centre is open as usual.

There will be delays on the coast road, A259, so it would be best to go west or east via Battle or Westfield.

For full route details and information go to our web site www.hastings-half.co.uk and click on ‘Programme’, and you can access this year’s race programme, names of entrants and much more.

The public of Hastings have a massive reputation all over the world for their fantastic support for all participants, and we look forward to you turning out in your thousands to support the runners, both fast and slow, and all doing their best on the day.

Many parts of the route have entertainment supplied, from the start area with the 1066 Pipes and Drums, Raven Drummers on Queensway, Hastings Gospel Choir at top of Queensway, Disco near the Harrow, The Kings Church Supporters, Hastings Ukulele Group on Rye Road, Awesome Sounds at Ore, Drummers at Rock a Nore, The Cover Ups at Adventure Golf, and disco at the AZUR. And many other groups of people along the way.

It all starts at St. Leonards at 10.30 am, and the last entrants finish by 3 pm.

The Mini Run for 7-16 ages takes place from The Top Promenade (400 metres west of the pier) starts at 10.45 am and finishes at the HM finish line.

Thank you in advance for your support, and enjoy watching the world go by.

