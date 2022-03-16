Hastings Half Marathon 2022: When is it? Who is is running? What roads are affected?

With the race starting at 1030am from Sea Road, St Leonards, the entrants set out to circumnavigate the historic town of Hastings, and the publicwill come out in their thousands to support the participants.

There will be at least eight entertainment spots around the route, ranging from bands, to choirs, and drummers and discos to encourage the runners.

What roads are affected?

Hastings Half Marathon action from 2015

The A21 and Battle Road are not affected by the route, and you can move around within Hastings without a problem. Any delays will mainly on the A259 Coast Road.

Although there will not be any top internationals this year, we still expect to see a fascinating race ‘up front’ and probably a new champion to join the elite names from the past.

Who are the leading contenders to watch out for are?

Gary Foster (2) - A previous top three finisher, not much action recently as recovering from injury

Rhys Boorman(1122) Also a previous top three finisher,and still aiming to win

Jeff Pyrah (1400) Another top three finisher, but a class act, especially for a ‘Master’ now

Matt Edmonds (1066) an incredible ultra distance athlete, could be a surprise package

Will Withecombe (3190) Bursting upon the scene in the last year at all distances, and winning so many races. But can he survive the distance?

Ben McCallion (6028) Up and coming Athlete, could he be a surprise?

There are bound to be other good Athletes from Brighton and Kent who could come good on the Day .

The ladies race is very wide open, unless Rachael Mulvey is a late entrant. Also of note is Nick Webb (the original 118).

There are currently 11 entrants who have competed in every Race since it started in 1985. The only lady is Sylvia Huggett(10558); Darren Barzee(2214); Neil Bates(315)’ Sean Tyler(1845); Paul Knight(6225); Mark Watson(6431); Philip Carl Nice(1626); Stephen Roper(178); John Foster(1209); Raymond Grief(1175), David Hallson (38)

There will be ‘Pacers’ with flags for distances ranging from 90 to 150 minutes.

Mini run

There is also a Mini Run for ages 7-16 along the final stretch of the Half Marathon route, which starts at 10.45 a.m.. The Mini Run is now full, and there are NO entries on race morning.

But the Event is for all Standards and for many reasons, so expect lots of fancy dress and slower participants taking their time, but probably raising lots of money for needy causes, So give them plenty of support.

For full details the Race Programme can be accessed from web site www.hastings-half.co.uk, and there will be hard copies available on The Day.Many souvenirs can be purchased also ‘online’

The organisers, Hastings Lions Club, wish all entrants a good experience, and thank all the Sponsors, helpers and suppliers for their most valued support.

Paul Bennett Tiling has offered £50 each to the first local male and female to finish on the Day.