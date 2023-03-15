Edit Account-Sign Out
Reality star Katie Price speaks out on need for 'protection' at her Horsham home

Reality TV star Katie Price has spoken out about her need for ‘protection’ at her home near Horsham.

By Sarah Page
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:16 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:17 GMT

The former glamour model revealed she has a highly-trained Geman shepherd called Blade to protect her at her 19-room mansion at Dial Post.

Mum-of-five Katie says she has received several kidnap threats, and threats against her property which was once the home of former Horsham MP Francis Maude.

She spoke out about her security on the Channel 4 TV show ‘Katie’s Mucky Mansion’ which aired last night (Tuesday).

Katie Price has spoken out about her need for 'protection' at her home near Horsham (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
She and fiance Carl Woods took protection dog Blade to a specialist dog training centre for a brush-up on his security work – and Katie was delighted to discover that he was still spot-on in catching any intruders.

"I’ve had three kidnap threats and threats against the house,” said Katie, adding: "Dogs, they are weapons. I live in the middle of nowhere. I have an alarm and a panic button, but think about the logic: if someone is breaking into my house I push the panic button which goes to the police but by the time all that’s done, it’s finished. If you have a dog, they have to get past it.

"Someone said I have millions under the floorboards and I’ve had threats so I have to take it seriously.”

Katie has been filmed for the TV series as she transforms her mansion – which has stables, an outdoor swimming pool and tennis court – into her forever family home.

The property fell into disrepair three years ago after intruders ransacked it and left taps running, causing water damage throughout the house.

