Reality TV star Katie Price speaks out over Sussex car crash
Reality TV star and former glamour model Katie Price has spoken out about events that led to her nearly being jailed after crashing her car in Sussex.
The mother-of-five, who lives at Dial Post, near Horsham, talked of the problems she faced leading up to the crash in the TV programme ‘Katie Price: Trauma and Me’ screened yesterday on Channel 4.
Katie escaped with a suspended prison sentence in December last year after rolling her BMW at Partridge Green while driving drunk and while she was banned.
The court heard how she had completed a course of rehab. And, in the TV programme, she said: “Getting in the car was a terrible mistake which I am so sorry for and I should never have done it.”
She added: “Avoiding prison will hopefuly be a springboard for getting my mental health back on track. I have decided to see a therapist every week for the rest of my life.”
Katie, told of several traumatic events earlier in her life which led to her being diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression.
At the time of the crash, she said: "I was feeling so low and didn’t think what impact my actions would have on other people. I could have killed someone else, I could have killed myself.”
She said she still faced “hurdles to get over. I need help.”
Katie, 43, lives in a mansion at Dial Post that was once the home of former Horsham MP Francis Maude.
It was dubbed a ‘Mucky Mansion’ after being vandalised and Katie was filmed in a previous Channel 4 documentary as she renovated the 19-room property for her family.