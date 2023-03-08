Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Reality TV star Katie Price tells of anxiety over 'paparazzi photographer' near her Horsham home

Former glamour model Katie Price has spoken of her anxiety after being confronted by a ‘paparazzi photographer’ near her Horsham home.

By Sarah Page
3 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 4:44pm

The mother-of-five said she found it ‘unnerving’ when a man started photographing her at Old Barn Garden Centre near where she lives at Dial Post.

Katie filmed the man herself on her phone – describing him as a ‘Pap’ – as he took pictures of her while she was buying plants and compost. She said she would call the police and accused the man of stalking her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It makes me anxious to go to a garden centre not a mile from my house, I hate it. It’s so unnerving,” she said.

Most Popular
Reality TV star Katie Price. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Reality TV star Katie Price. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Reality TV star Katie Price. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

She spoke out last night (Tuesday) on the Channel 4 TV programme ‘Katie’s Mucky Mansion.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Katie is renovating the 19-room mansion – once the home of former Horsham MP Francis Maude.

Have you read? In pictures: Snow carpets villages around Horsham

Horsham couple get set to open their very own Willy Wonka chocolate factory

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Reality TV star Katie Price was shopping at Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post when she was 'papped'
Reality TV star Katie Price was shopping at Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post when she was 'papped'
Reality TV star Katie Price was shopping at Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post when she was 'papped'

She is chronicling her progress as she works her way through the rooms giving them all an individual new look.

Katie PriceChannel 4