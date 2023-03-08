Reality TV star Katie Price tells of anxiety over 'paparazzi photographer' near her Horsham home

Former glamour model Katie Price has spoken of her anxiety after being confronted by a ‘paparazzi photographer’ near her Horsham home.

The mother-of-five said she found it ‘unnerving’ when a man started photographing her at Old Barn Garden Centre near where she lives at Dial Post.

Katie filmed the man herself on her phone – describing him as a ‘Pap’ – as he took pictures of her while she was buying plants and compost. She said she would call the police and accused the man of stalking her.

"It makes me anxious to go to a garden centre not a mile from my house, I hate it. It’s so unnerving,” she said.

Reality TV star Katie Price. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

She spoke out last night (Tuesday) on the Channel 4 TV programme ‘Katie’s Mucky Mansion.’

Katie is renovating the 19-room mansion – once the home of former Horsham MP Francis Maude.

Reality TV star Katie Price was shopping at Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post when she was 'papped'