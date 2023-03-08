Reality TV star Katie Price tells of anxiety over 'paparazzi photographer' near her Horsham home

The mother-of-five said she found it ‘unnerving’ when a man started photographing her at Old Barn Garden Centre near where she lives at Dial Post.
Katie filmed the man herself on her phone – describing him as a ‘Pap’ – as he took pictures of her while she was buying plants and compost. She said she would call the police and accused the man of stalking her.
"It makes me anxious to go to a garden centre not a mile from my house, I hate it. It’s so unnerving,” she said.
She spoke out last night (Tuesday) on the Channel 4 TV programme ‘Katie’s Mucky Mansion.’
Katie is renovating the 19-room mansion – once the home of former Horsham MP Francis Maude.
She is chronicling her progress as she works her way through the rooms giving them all an individual new look.