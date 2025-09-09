Remarkable Horley nine-year-old honoured at national WellChild Awards and congratulated by Prince Harry

Horley nine-year-old Gwen Foster was named as a winner in the prestigious national 2025 WellChild Awards, in association with GSK, having been nominated by her parents, Matthew and Jenny Foster.

She received her award at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Monday 8th September where they spent time with WellChild Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and other celebrity guests.

This year marks the 20th year of the WellChild Awards, which celebrate the inspirational achievements of seriously ill children, young people and those who care for them. These Awards are run by WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children.

Gwen was chosen from hundreds of nominations from across the UK to win the Inspirational Child Award, to honour her zest for life in the face of daily medical challenges.

Gwen Foster with Prince Harry - The WellChild Awards 2025, in association with GSK, with charity patron Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex as the guest of honour, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London. 8th September 2025 | Picture by Antony Thompson/Thousand Word Media Ltd

Gwen is a happy, determined young girl with a big personality and a huge love for football, proudly supporting both Wigan Athletic and Brighton & Hove Albion. Born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, she faces complex medical challenges and uses a wheelchair full time, relying on specialist equipment and routines to manage her health. Fiercely independent, Gwen refuses to let anything hold her back, pushing herself to try new things and embrace every opportunity.

At just five, she moved from a special needs school to mainstream education, quickly becoming a much-loved member of her school community for her confidence, kindness and sense of humour. After not speaking until the age of four due to a tracheostomy, she now uses her voice to inspire others. A passionate wheelchair racer, Gwen trains twice a week and has already completed two one-mile races, dreaming of competing at Stoke Mandeville and encouraging more young wheelchair users into sport. She also loves swimming, visiting the library and would happily go to Legoland every day, showing that despite regular hospital visits and daily medical routines, nothing stops her from chasing her dreams.

Gwen’s mum, Jenny, who nominated her for a WellChild Award said: “Whether excelling in school, inspiring others through sports of championing a cause close to her heart, Gwen embodies the spirit of the WellChild Awards – refusing to let her medical needs limit her dreams and proving that, with determination, anything is possible!”

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, attended the Awards to meet winners and their families at a pre-ceremony reception and delivered a speech during the event.

Horley nine-year-old Gwen Foster was named as a winner in the prestigious national 2025 WellChild Awards | Picture: submitted

In his speech on the night, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex said: “For two decades, this event has shone a bright spotlight on the needs of children and young people living with complex medical conditions. But more than that, it has celebrated something far bigger - your courage, your resilience, and the extraordinary love of the families and carers who never stop showing up.

“I still remember my very first WellChild Awards, 18 years ago. I walked into the room, and within about three minutes I realised two things: the love and energy in the room was palpable, so too was the unpredictability! And second, that I was completely hooked on it all. This night has been a highlight of my year ever since and it’s all because of you guys - these children, this cause, and our WellChild community.

“Since those early days, 311 WellChild Award winners have inspired us with their bravery. Today, a 53-strong team of WellChild Nurses are out there making an enormous difference. Add to that a community of more than 3,600 families, plus support programmes reaching even further, and you see the real impact of what has been built here.

“More than ever, WellChild’s mission must be our shared priority. Tonight, I’d ask each of you to think about how you can play your part, whether through support, awareness, or action, to help advance this crucial work.”

The WellChild Awards 2025, in association with GSK, with charity patron Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex as the guest of honour, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London. 8th September 2025 | Picture by Andrew Higgins/Thousand Word Media Ltd

Among the star-studded guests attending the event were Molly-Mae Hague, Ronnie Wood, Jamie Laing and Peter Andre with the cast of Hercules the musical and Joss Stone providing entertainment. The evening was hosted by WellChild ambassador Gaby Roslin.

WellChild Chief Executive, Matt James said: “Young people like Gwen embody what the WellChild Awards are all about - strength, compassion and the will to help others thrive in the face of adversity. We’re proud to have been celebrating their incredible stories for the past 20 years.

“Right across the UK, more and more families are caring for children with serious and complex health needs. Behind each child’s story is a network of extraordinary people who go above and beyond every single day. The WellChild Awards 2025, in association with GSK, give us the opportunity to recognise that courage and commitment - not only from the children and young people themselves, but also from their parents, siblings, and the professionals who support them with unwavering dedication - determined to keep these children healthy and happy.”

The WellChild Award for Inspirational Child 7-11 yrs was supported this year by Spond, leading sports and activity organisation app. Charlene Kemp, UK Lead at Spond said: “Gwen’s determination, positivity, and love for sport are truly inspiring. At Spond, we believe in the power of sport to unite communities and create opportunities for everyone, regardless of the challenges they face. Sponsoring the Inspirational Child 7–11 Years category at the WellChild Awards is a privilege, and Gwen is a shining example of why we do it – she shows that passion and perseverance can overcome any obstacle.”