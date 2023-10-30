BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

Remembrance in Burgess Hill 2023: event marks 100 years since unveiling of War Memorial

Burgess Hill’s next Remembrance event is set to mark 100 years since the War Memorial in Church Walk was unveiled.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Burgess Hill Town Council and the Royal British Legion Burgess Hill Branch are jointly commemorating the event at 11am on Armistice Day, Saturday, November 11. Visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk.

Councillors, the Royal British Legion Colour Party and town council staff will march from the Help Point in Church Walk to the War Memorial, from 10.50am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “This will be followed by two minutes silence at 11am, after which there will be a short ceremony to remember all the animals that served, suffered and died alongside the British, Commonwealth and Allied forces in the wars and conflicts of the 20th century.”

Most Popular
Burgess Hill's next Remembrance event is set to mark 100 years since the War Memorial in Church Walk was unveiledBurgess Hill's next Remembrance event is set to mark 100 years since the War Memorial in Church Walk was unveiled
Burgess Hill's next Remembrance event is set to mark 100 years since the War Memorial in Church Walk was unveiled

Storm Ciarán in Mid Sussex – yellow weather warning now in place

The council said the Royal British Legion welcoming the descendants of those named on the memorial to get in touch about laying a wreath on the day.

The Town Council’s Help Point is also hosting the People's Wreath so members of the public can donate their poppy to it. This wreath will then be placed on the War Memorial on Armistice Day. To donate your poppy visit the Help Point at 96 Church Walk from Wednesday, November 1.

Burgess Hill’s annual Remembrance Day Parade and service is on Sunday, November 12, at the War Memorial. The parade to the War Memorial starts at 10.20am from the rear of Cyprus Road Car Park. Afterwards there will be a Service of Remembrance at the War Memorial.

Residents and businesses can join both ceremonies at the War Memorial. On Sunday there will be an area so disabled people can watch the service.

Related topics:Burgess Hill Town CouncilRoyal British LegionBurgess HillCouncillorsWreath