Burgess Hill’s next Remembrance event is set to mark 100 years since the War Memorial in Church Walk was unveiled.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillors, the Royal British Legion Colour Party and town council staff will march from the Help Point in Church Walk to the War Memorial, from 10.50am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council spokesperson said: “This will be followed by two minutes silence at 11am, after which there will be a short ceremony to remember all the animals that served, suffered and died alongside the British, Commonwealth and Allied forces in the wars and conflicts of the 20th century.”

Burgess Hill's next Remembrance event is set to mark 100 years since the War Memorial in Church Walk was unveiled

The council said the Royal British Legion welcoming the descendants of those named on the memorial to get in touch about laying a wreath on the day.

The Town Council’s Help Point is also hosting the People's Wreath so members of the public can donate their poppy to it. This wreath will then be placed on the War Memorial on Armistice Day. To donate your poppy visit the Help Point at 96 Church Walk from Wednesday, November 1.

Burgess Hill’s annual Remembrance Day Parade and service is on Sunday, November 12, at the War Memorial. The parade to the War Memorial starts at 10.20am from the rear of Cyprus Road Car Park. Afterwards there will be a Service of Remembrance at the War Memorial.