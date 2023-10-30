Remembrance in Burgess Hill 2023: event marks 100 years since unveiling of War Memorial
Burgess Hill Town Council and the Royal British Legion Burgess Hill Branch are jointly commemorating the event at 11am on Armistice Day, Saturday, November 11. Visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk.
Councillors, the Royal British Legion Colour Party and town council staff will march from the Help Point in Church Walk to the War Memorial, from 10.50am.
A council spokesperson said: “This will be followed by two minutes silence at 11am, after which there will be a short ceremony to remember all the animals that served, suffered and died alongside the British, Commonwealth and Allied forces in the wars and conflicts of the 20th century.”
The council said the Royal British Legion welcoming the descendants of those named on the memorial to get in touch about laying a wreath on the day.
The Town Council’s Help Point is also hosting the People's Wreath so members of the public can donate their poppy to it. This wreath will then be placed on the War Memorial on Armistice Day. To donate your poppy visit the Help Point at 96 Church Walk from Wednesday, November 1.
Burgess Hill’s annual Remembrance Day Parade and service is on Sunday, November 12, at the War Memorial. The parade to the War Memorial starts at 10.20am from the rear of Cyprus Road Car Park. Afterwards there will be a Service of Remembrance at the War Memorial.
Residents and businesses can join both ceremonies at the War Memorial. On Sunday there will be an area so disabled people can watch the service.