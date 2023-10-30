The wind and rain is set to continue across Mid Sussex this week in the build-up to Storm Ciarán.

The storm is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the south when it arrives on Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office said there will be heavy rain in Mid Sussex on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, which will stop on Friday. There is now a yellow warning in place for these days.

Chris Almond, the Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Winds associated with Storm Ciarán are likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of somewhere exposed seeing 90mph, and winds could even gust up to 50 or 60 mph farther inland.”

He said the heaviest rain is expected in southern and western parts of the country with 20-25mm across the region and possibly up to 40-60mm over higher ground.

He said: “Heavy and persistent rain will fall on to already saturated ground, bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week.”