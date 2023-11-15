The mayor of Haywards Heath attended Ardingly Choral Society’s Remembrance Concert at St Wilfrid’s Church as part of the town’s Remembrance events.

The event raised funds for the Royal British Legion and the Mayor’s Charity, Time4Children. Visit www.ardinglychoralsociety.org.uk.

Mayor Stephanie Inglesfield called the concert ‘fabulous’, saying: "The enthusiasm and love of music from the talented conductor Robert Hammersley is contagious and gave the whole event an extra dimension and meaning.

Ardingly Choral Society’s Remembrance Concert at St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath

“The music, fittingly chosen for a Remembrance Concert, was a feast for the ears, with stunning performances by Ardingly Choral Society, children from Handcross Park prep school choirs and perfect soloists, soprano Olivia Bell, tenor Lawrence Olsworth-Peter and bass, Matthew Duncan from the society. This beautiful concert was a proud and fitting tribute to Remembrance in Haywards Heath.”