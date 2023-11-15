Remembrance in Mid Sussex: Haywards Heath mayor attends Ardingly Choral Society concert
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event raised funds for the Royal British Legion and the Mayor’s Charity, Time4Children. Visit www.ardinglychoralsociety.org.uk.
Mayor Stephanie Inglesfield called the concert ‘fabulous’, saying: "The enthusiasm and love of music from the talented conductor Robert Hammersley is contagious and gave the whole event an extra dimension and meaning.
“The music, fittingly chosen for a Remembrance Concert, was a feast for the ears, with stunning performances by Ardingly Choral Society, children from Handcross Park prep school choirs and perfect soloists, soprano Olivia Bell, tenor Lawrence Olsworth-Peter and bass, Matthew Duncan from the society. This beautiful concert was a proud and fitting tribute to Remembrance in Haywards Heath.”
Ardingly Choral Society’s next performance is their Advent Concert on Thursday, December 14, where they will perform Vivaldi's Gloria, as well as popular carols, in Ardingly College Chapel.