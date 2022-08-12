Reports of burst water main in Cuckfield as hosepipe ban comes in across large parts of Sussex

There have been reports of a burst water main on Broad Street in Cuckfield this morning (Friday, August 12).

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 12th August 2022, 12:16 pm
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 12:34 pm

Middy reader Nina Humphrey sent in video footage that shows water gushing from the road in a cordoned off area as South East Water’s hosepipe ban comes in.

She said the leak is by the roundabout with water running into the High Street and that this was spotted at 9.30am.

“Not great considering the hose pipe ban came in this morning,” she said.

Most Popular

Nina Humphrey sent in footage of a water leak in Cuckfield on Friday, August 12

“The car park is accessible though and it should give your tyres a nice clean on entry.”

The Middy received a report of another leak in Hassocks this morning and residents raised concerns earlier this week about water leaks in Haywards Heath and Lindfield.

South East Water’s hosepipe ban now means customers will not be allowed to use hosepipes for watering their gardens, for washing cars, or for filling pools.

The company has been approached for a comment about the Cuckfield leak.

A photo of the Cuckfield water leak by John McDonald
A photo of the Cuckfield water leak by John McDonald
CuckfieldSussexLindfieldHaywards Heath