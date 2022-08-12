Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middy reader Nina Humphrey sent in video footage that shows water gushing from the road in a cordoned off area as South East Water’s hosepipe ban comes in.

She said the leak is by the roundabout with water running into the High Street and that this was spotted at 9.30am.

“Not great considering the hose pipe ban came in this morning,” she said.

“The car park is accessible though and it should give your tyres a nice clean on entry.”

The Middy received a report of another leak in Hassocks this morning and residents raised concerns earlier this week about water leaks in Haywards Heath and Lindfield.

South East Water’s hosepipe ban now means customers will not be allowed to use hosepipes for watering their gardens, for washing cars, or for filling pools.

The company has been approached for a comment about the Cuckfield leak.

