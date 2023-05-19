A number of beaches have been closed to swimmers in West Sussex amid a major sewage leak.

A burst sewer pipe in Bognor Regis has been repaired after a ‘massive’ 76-tanker operation which took place over several days.

The pipe, located in a field near Yapton road, burst late at night on May 16 and teams arrived shortly afterwards to contain the spilled sewage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working through the night and over several days, a fleet of 76 tankers transported tonnes of effluence from the burst pipe to alternative outflows and manhole covers throughout the area.

'As a precautionary measure' Arun District Council has placed warning notices on beaches including Clymping (pictured). Photo: Hamish Neathercoat

Since the pipe burst, six more sewage releases were authorised in Bognor Regis, Felpham, Middleton and Aldwick although Southern Water has said the repair was completed without ‘releasing wastewater into the environment.’

Southern Water confirmed on Friday (May 19) that the works had been completed but multiple beaches remain closed to swimmers, bathers and paddlers, including, Bognor Regis, Felpham, Clymping and Elmer.

A public notice from Arun District Council on the beaches reads: “Do not enter the sea. No bathing or paddling until further notice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on its website, the council added: “Whilst they are confident that they have largely contained this flooding, as a precautionary measure, we, Arun District Council have decided to place warning notices on the shore at Middleton-on-Sea, Bognor Regis and Felpham to provide members of the public with information about the incident.

Bognor Regis beach. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Southern Water continue to work closely with us and the Environment Agency, while the pipe is fixed and the clean-up completed. They are very sorry for any distress caused.”

Southern Water said this has been a ‘challenging and complex operation’, adding that the record operation had ‘served its purpose’. Click here to read more.

Have you read?: Top 6 beaches to visit in Sussex, according to ChatGPT

A warning on Bognor Regis beach. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Southern Water confirmed on Friday (May 19) that the works had been completed but multiple beaches remain closed to swimmers, bathers and paddlers, including, Bognor Regis, Felpham, Clymping and Elmer. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A warning on Felpham beach. Photo: Eddie Mitchell