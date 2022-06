According to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks, power cuts were reported near Colworth and Runcton this morning (Sunday, June 5).

The outage near Colworth was first reported to the network at 5.23am, with the company saying an engineer is on-site and hoping to restore power by 3pm.

The network said the power cut by Runcton was first recorded at 7.15am and that the on-site engineer is hoping to bring back power by 6pm.