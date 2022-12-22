A Santa’s Grotto, stalls, games, meet the reindeer and a carol performance were enjoyed by visitors to a Christmas Fayre at Walberton.

Walberton Place Care Home invited the local community to join them for an afternoon of festivities including carols from the Walberton Players Youth Theatre on Sunday, December 18.

In preparation, residents and staff used daily activity sessions to wrap presents and make decorations.

One resident who worked particularly hard was Jean Pope, aged 86. Wellbeing co-ordinator Amy McMullan said: “Jean has been busy sewing her handmade cushions and brooches ready to sell. She had such a wonderful time and would like to thank everyone who supported her stall.”

Staff and residents at Walberton Place joined in the fun of the Christmas Fayre

Cheryl Tyson, senior customer relations manager, said: “We all had a brilliant time. It was fantastic to put this wonderful event on for our community and residents. We want to say thank you to our stallholders and to everyone who got involved. Over 300 people attended our fayre, which raised £450 for our residents.”

