Residents' misery over 'constant noise' from manhole cover on busy Horsham Road

A loose manhole cover on a busy road in Horsham is making life a misery for residents who live nearby.

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago

Liam Harlin says that a constant loud banging noise when traffic crosses over the cover in Albion Way is driving him to distraction.

"It goes on all day and all night,” said Liam, who lives in Bishopric. He said he had complained several times to West Sussex County Council but nothing had been done.

He added: "This cover is an accident waiting to happen. The cover is rising at least two inches then dropping whenever a vehicle drives over it.

Liam Harlin at a manhole cover in Albion Way, Horsham, that's causing alot of distress as it continually makes a loud noise when vehicles drive over it. Pic S Robards SR2212061
“I'm suffering with epilepsy and sleep is very important for my health,” he said. “My children are frightened to stay because they think it's thundering all the time.

"They first brought it up, saying ‘What is that noise?’ but it’s been going on for a very long time now. Other residents, some with disabled children, are struggling too and have made complaints also.”

He added: "I’m no engineer or anything but the drain cover is jumping up two inches every time a vehicle runs over it. It’s very dangerous.”

He said he had been reporting the problem to the highways agency since May/June this year but kept being told it would be looked at in 28 days. “One email said it had been repaired but clearly no repair was done.”

The loose manhole cover in Albion Way, Horsham, that's making life a misery for people living nearby. Pic S Robards SR2212061

Now he says he’s been told that it will be months before it’s fixed. “After a telephone conversation yesterday I was told they had assessed the repair which will be carried out in March 2023.”

West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.

