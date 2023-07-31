NationalWorldTV
Residents urged to stay away from area of Eastbourne beach due to sinkholes

Members of the public have been urged to stay away from an area of a beach in Eastbourne as a number of sinkholes have appeared in the area.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:08 BST

On Friday, July 28, Eastbourne Coastguard took to social media to post pictures and warn residents about the sinkholes on the beach by Sovereign Harbour.

A spokesperson said: “This is a safety message for the public, especially those who wish to or have visited this beach. We are currently trying [to] arrange for some sinkholes that are forming to be dealt with. We urge all members of the public to please stay away from this area to avoid any injury or further holes forming.

"Thank you for your cooperation, stay safe and please in an emergency on the coast call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

A 'sinkhole' had also appeared in Seaside Road by the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in July 2022.

Sinkholes on Eastbourne beach

1. Sinkholes on Eastbourne beach

Photo: Eastbourne Coastguard

Sinkholes on Eastbourne beach

2. Sinkholes on Eastbourne beach

Photo: Eastbourne Coastguard

Sinkholes on Eastbourne beach

3. Sinkholes on Eastbourne beach

Photo: Eastbourne Coastguard

Sinkholes on Eastbourne beach

4. Sinkholes on Eastbourne beach

Photo: Eastbourne Coastguard

