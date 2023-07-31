Residents urged to stay away from area of Eastbourne beach due to sinkholes
On Friday, July 28, Eastbourne Coastguard took to social media to post pictures and warn residents about the sinkholes on the beach by Sovereign Harbour.
A spokesperson said: “This is a safety message for the public, especially those who wish to or have visited this beach. We are currently trying [to] arrange for some sinkholes that are forming to be dealt with. We urge all members of the public to please stay away from this area to avoid any injury or further holes forming.
"Thank you for your cooperation, stay safe and please in an emergency on the coast call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”