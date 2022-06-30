Mike Tyler, 84, who founded the Global Community Development Network charity, initially planned to ‘revitalise’ a long-derelict town-centre pub – The Wheatsheaf in Richmond Road.

However, this attempt to halt the historic pub’s demolition was unsuccessful, with it now set to be transformed into eight contemporary apartments by an independent developer.

Mr Tyler, who wanted the watering hole to be taken into community ownership for redevelopment as an international centre, has now found an ‘excellent alternative premises’ on the same road.

Mike Tyler has made a proposal for the purchase of No 37 Richmond Road Worthing and the property to be used to help migrants. Pic S Robards SR2206281

This is 37 Richmond Road, based on the market near to the library.

Mr Tyler said: “These premises have well maintained open floor areas on two levels with office, internet room and kitchen – all of which could be adopted with very little restructuring cost to provide a One stop resource to help refugees and provide a wide range of multicultural cultural activities and events as well as being available for use by other local charities."

Mr Tyler, with the help of colleague, Phillip Rugg, and a local steering group, established the Worthing International Friendship Network.

The network has submitted a formal expression of interest for the Richmond Road property and has invited Adur and Worthing Councils and West Sussex County Council to ‘consider purchasing it as a community asset’ – which ‘might be part funded by a government grant programme’.

“However the agent has advised that there are other offers on the property – believed to be for conversion of the building into to flats – the same sad fate of the former Wheatsheaf pub,” Mr Tyler revealed.

If you can offer support, please contact Mr Tyler via email ([email protected]) or call 01903 242499.