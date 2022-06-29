Worthing pub demolition begins – ready for it to be turned into 'contemporary apartments'

Demolition work has already begun at the Wheatsheaf Pub, in Richmond Road, with the apartments are due to be completed in the spring/summer of 2023.
Final orders were called in 2017 and after two previous development bids being refused, it was third time lucky in March, 2020, where planning was finally approved.
The bespoke development will comprise three 1-bedroom apartments, two 1-2-bedroom apartments, two 2-bedroom homes and a top-floor penthouse.
The homes on the Wheatsheaf site will all benefit from private outdoor space in the form of either a balcony, terrace, or patio, and will feature modern open-plan living spaces, integrated kitchens, and luxury bathrooms.
Leases for the development will be 125 years.