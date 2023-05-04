Retrospective planning permission for outdoor seating area in Cocking cafè approved

A cafè in Cocking has won retrospective planning permission to use a barn courtyard as an outdoor seating area.

Cadence Cycle Club in Cocking is looking for retrospective planning permission for the use of an agricultural courtyard area as an outdoor seating space.

The cafè opened out of Flint Barn some time ago, and the courtyard has been used as a de-facto seating area ever since – but has only just been given official planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers at South Downs National Park Council approved the application last week, pointing out that the holding of live music events mentioned in promotional material for the cafè might need to be carefully managed. They explained that, while if properly managed, the live music should make ‘little or no difference’ to the ‘experiential qualities of the South Downs Way’, they nonetheless advised a precautionary approach in order to ensure that such events remain as unobtrusive as possible.

Planning permission for outdoor seating in a Cocking Cafe.

Cadence Cycle Club, the organisation which operates the cafè, runs a range of ‘clubhouses’ throughout walking and cycling routes in Sussex. They aim to build ‘bigger, stronger and more diverse cycling and outdoor-loving communities’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside coffee, food and refreshments, each clubhouse also hosts a range of live music and social events, often designed to empower and grow the cycling community. To find out more about the company, and each of its locations in Litlington, Beachy Head, Upwaltham and Cocking, visit their website. or follow them on social media.

To see the full planning application, search for SDNP/23/00790/FUL on the South Downs National Park Planning Portal.

Read more

Advertisement Hide Ad