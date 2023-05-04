Edit Account-Sign Out
Selsey care home could grow after applying to build 16-bedroom linked extension

A Selsey care home could be set to expand later this year, after applying for planning permission to build a 16-bedroom extension.

By Connor Gormley
Published 4th May 2023, 13:22 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 13:24 BST

The Bill House Rest Home, in Grafton Road Selsey, could be set to grow later this year after applying for planning permission to build a two-storey linked extension which will provide 16 new bedrooms for patients.

The plans also provide for a first floor extension to a 1990s addition, associated works like internal alterations to the existing building. Provision to create a new courtyard and terrace, together with the widening of the central path to facilitate emergency access is also included in the plans.

Additional car and cycle parking could also be created and, if the plans are approved, existing greenhouses, a portacabin and a bungalow will be demolished.

The proposed ground floor plan.The proposed ground floor plan.
The proposed ground floor plan.

Set bin a Grade II listed building, and originally built in 1907, The House Rest Home currently provides specialist dementia care to a range of patients in a beautifully set Arts and Crafts building.

To find out more, click here.

