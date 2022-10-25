Rev Richard Coles – known for being in the 80s band the Communards, and most recently on BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live show – attended the Lights of Love event at St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Broadwater Way last Thursday (October 20).

Rev Coles has written a book called ‘The Madness of Grief’, his personal account of life after the death of his partner, David. During his visit, Rev Coles discussed the topics of being open and honest about death and grief and issues around diversity and inclusion in care. He also made a dedication to David as part of the hospice’s upcoming Lights of Love event.

Celebrity vicar Rev Richard Coles pays tribute to partner at Eastbourne hospice (photo from St Wilfrid's)

Lights of Love is a time to come together as a community and remember loved ones. You can make a donation and dedicate a star to your loved one which will be hung on the hospice’s tree. There will be seven services taking place in Eastbourne and the surrounding areas throughout December. Two of these services will be taking place at the hospice itself on December 11 and 14.

Rev Coles said: “The festive period is about light and darkness. It’s about the realities of a hard world and then, all of a sudden, a light begins to burn which is full of hope and the possibility of transformation. As a parish priest I have always been aware that this time of year can be difficult for people who are bereaved. If you can light your light and remember the person you love, lots of people doing that together is like stars on a dark night.

“There’s never a bad time of year to support your local hospice because it does such extraordinary work. There is such a thing as a good death, but in order to do so it needs to be something that we’re able to speak about and not shy away from exploring. Hospices are extremely good at doing that.”