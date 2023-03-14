Richard Osman requests to be honoured on Brighton & Hove Buses during BBC One episode of Pointless

The quiz show host and author, who grew up in Cuckfield and has family connections to Brighton, made the appeal on a celebrity edition of the show – which aired on BBC One on Saturday, March 11.
During a round in which the contestants were asked to name people honoured on the Seaside city’s buses, Osman said: “If the Brighton & Hove Bus company are watching. I would like a bus named after me.”
Show host and comedian Alexander Armstrong quickly replied: “Please tell me there is a Richard Osman one?”
To which Osman said: “It would have to be a double decker, but I would love that.”
Brighton & Hove Buses have been named after notable deceased people with a connection to the area since 1999.
These include such famous names as Norman Wisdom, Dusty Springfield, Winston Churchill and Chris Eubank.
Following the show’s broadcast on Saturday, Brighton & Hove Buses tweeted: “Dear @richardosman, we just caught this on @BBCOne re-run. Sorry we missed you before!
"You’re officially invited to come and see us in Brighton, and we might be tempted to name a bus after you .
"Love from Brighton & Hove Buses x”
Osman was born in Billericay, Essex, but grew up in Cuckfield and attended Warden Park School.
In June 2022, Osman discovered whilst appearing on the BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? that his four-times-great-grandfather Gabriel Gillham had been involved in the discovery of a woman's remains and the subsequent 1831 murder trial of her husband Jon Holloway, in the Assizes at Lewes (later known as the town’s Crown Court).