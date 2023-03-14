Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
2 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
3 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
4 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
5 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
6 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row

Richard Osman requests to be honoured on Brighton & Hove Buses during BBC One episode of Pointless

Richard Osman publicly requested to be honoured on a Brighton & Hove bus during the latest episode of Celebrity Pointless.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:13 GMT

The quiz show host and author, who grew up in Cuckfield and has family connections to Brighton, made the appeal on a celebrity edition of the show – which aired on BBC One on Saturday, March 11.

During a round in which the contestants were asked to name people honoured on the Seaside city’s buses, Osman said: “If the Brighton & Hove Bus company are watching. I would like a bus named after me.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Show host and comedian Alexander Armstrong quickly replied: “Please tell me there is a Richard Osman one?”

Most Popular
Richard Osman publicly requested to be honoured on a Brighton & Hove bus during the latest episode of Celebrity Pointless. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
Richard Osman publicly requested to be honoured on a Brighton & Hove bus during the latest episode of Celebrity Pointless. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
Richard Osman publicly requested to be honoured on a Brighton & Hove bus during the latest episode of Celebrity Pointless. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

To which Osman said: “It would have to be a double decker, but I would love that.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brighton & Hove Buses have been named after notable deceased people with a connection to the area since 1999.

These include such famous names as Norman Wisdom, Dusty Springfield, Winston Churchill and Chris Eubank.

Following the show’s broadcast on Saturday, Brighton & Hove Buses tweeted: “Dear @richardosman, we just caught this on @BBCOne re-run. Sorry we missed you before!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"You’re officially invited to come and see us in Brighton, and we might be tempted to name a bus after you .

"Love from Brighton & Hove Buses x”

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Flying Scotsman returns to Bluebell Railway in Sussex

Toilet map shows just over a dozen accessible toilets in Lewes

Sussex Police and National Highways identify more than 200 driving offences thanks to latest artificial intelligence technology

Osman was born in Billericay, Essex, but grew up in Cuckfield and attended Warden Park School.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In June 2022, Osman discovered whilst appearing on the BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? that his four-times-great-grandfather Gabriel Gillham had been involved in the discovery of a woman's remains and the subsequent 1831 murder trial of her husband Jon Holloway, in the Assizes at Lewes (later known as the town’s Crown Court).

BusesBrightonBBC OneCuckfield