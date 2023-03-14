Richard Osman requests to be honoured on Brighton & Hove Buses during BBC One episode of Pointless

Richard Osman publicly requested to be honoured on a Brighton & Hove bus during the latest episode of Celebrity Pointless.

The quiz show host and author, who grew up in Cuckfield and has family connections to Brighton, made the appeal on a celebrity edition of the show – which aired on BBC One on Saturday, March 11.

During a round in which the contestants were asked to name people honoured on the Seaside city’s buses, Osman said: “If the Brighton & Hove Bus company are watching. I would like a bus named after me.”

Show host and comedian Alexander Armstrong quickly replied: “Please tell me there is a Richard Osman one?”

Richard Osman publicly requested to be honoured on a Brighton & Hove bus during the latest episode of Celebrity Pointless. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

To which Osman said: “It would have to be a double decker, but I would love that.”

Brighton & Hove Buses have been named after notable deceased people with a connection to the area since 1999.

These include such famous names as Norman Wisdom, Dusty Springfield, Winston Churchill and Chris Eubank.

Following the show’s broadcast on Saturday, Brighton & Hove Buses tweeted: “Dear @richardosman, we just caught this on @BBCOne re-run. Sorry we missed you before!

"You’re officially invited to come and see us in Brighton, and we might be tempted to name a bus after you .

"Love from Brighton & Hove Buses x”

Osman was born in Billericay, Essex, but grew up in Cuckfield and attended Warden Park School.

