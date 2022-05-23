Ringmer animal charity to be paid visit by Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex to celebrate 70th birthday

Raystede, the animal welfare charity for Sussex, shares a 70th anniversary celebration with HM Queen Elizabeth this year.

Raystede, the animal welfare charity for Sussex, shares a 70thanniversary celebration with HM Queen Elizabeth this year.

To mark the occasion, the charity will be paid a visit from the Queen’s representative, the Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex Mr Andrew Blackman – on Thursday (May 26) at 2:30pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his visit, the Lord-Lieutenant will meet some of the many different animals being rescued, rehomed and cared for at Raystede – dogs, cats, goats, horses, donkeys, birds and even alpacas.

The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex will be visiting a Ringmer animal welfare charity – as it prepares to celebrate its own Platinum Jubilee.

He will also meet some of the people who care for the animals, including 13 of the longest-serving staff and volunteers.

To commemorate and celebrate 70 years of Her Majesty’s reign and Raystede’s 70th anniversary, an English Oak tree will be planted at the Raystede for the animals, volunteers, staff and visitors to enjoy for many years to come.