Machinery aboard the vessel had failed and the passengers did not have enough wind to make headway against the strong tide, and there were concerns that the vessel would drift on to the nearby Mixon reef.

The All-Weather Lifeboat team arrived at 6.12pm, established a tow between the two vessels and set a route back to Chichester Harbour. By 7.50pm, both the volunteers and their charge were back to the safety of the harbour, and a tow was arranged to see the yacht back to Sparkes Marina, on Hayling Island, which it reached twenty minutes later with the help of the Hayling Coastguard Rescue Team.