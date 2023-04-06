Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of
28 minutes ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
1 hour ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
1 hour ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
2 hours ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
2 hours ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend

RNLI teams called as Yacht's machinery fails off the coast of Selsey

An all-weather lifeboat (ALB) was launched from Selsey RNLI station on Tuesday evening (April 4), after receiving a call from two people aboard a 33ft yacht.

By Connor Gormley
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 13:58 BST

Machinery aboard the vessel had failed and the passengers did not have enough wind to make headway against the strong tide, and there were concerns that the vessel would drift on to the nearby Mixon reef.

The All-Weather Lifeboat team arrived at 6.12pm, established a tow between the two vessels and set a route back to Chichester Harbour. By 7.50pm, both the volunteers and their charge were back to the safety of the harbour, and a tow was arranged to see the yacht back to Sparkes Marina, on Hayling Island, which it reached twenty minutes later with the help of the Hayling Coastguard Rescue Team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A hard work’s night done, the ALB team returned to the lifeboat station at 9pm, and refuelled the boat ready for another callout.

Most Popular
Establishing a tow between the vesselsEstablishing a tow between the vessels
Establishing a tow between the vessels

Read more

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Closing date for Brewers Fayre Bognor Regis revealed

RNLI SelseyRNLI Selsey
RNLI Selsey
RNLIHayling IslandChichester Harbour