Road chaos in Horsham as major route shuts to traffic
Traffic build-ups have been reported on the A24 and A264 with gridlock around Broadbridge Heath. Some are describing the roads as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘a nightmare.’
Parents are also reporting buses turning up late to get children to school.
The problems have been caused by the closure yesterday of the B2237 Worthing Road both ways between Cricketfield Road and Tower Hill. The road is scheduled to stay shut for around three months while gas mains works are carried out.
Problems have also been caused because of temporary traffic lights at Pondtail Road because of construction work. More works are due to take place in Guildford Road by the Co-op next week.
Parents reported their children having to wait more than half an hour for buses that were not turning up on time because of the roadworks.
Many people have taken to social media to share their frustration. One said: “I can't believe the amount of other roadworks that have started/are starting at the same time as the road closure.”
Another said: “Such a nightmare.” And another added: “Absolute gridlock on the A264 and getting in and out of town.”