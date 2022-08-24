Road closures expected on the B2116 due to essential repairs
Drivers in East Sussex have been warned of road closures on the B2116 later this month.
Essential road repairs will begin between Ditchling and Offham on Tuesday (August 30), with night-time carriageway patching continuing until Thursday, September 15.
During the work, the B2116 Keymer Road, Lewes Road and Ditchling Road will be closed in sections on weekday nights between 7pm and 6am.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “We appreciate that the road closures along the B2116 will cause some disruption to road users and residents, but they are essential to keep the public and workers safe while repairs are carried out.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused but would ask the public to bear with us as we carry out this essential work.”
The road closure schedule is:
Phase one - August 30: Beacon Hurst to The Drove
Phase two - August 31 and September 1: B2112/B2116 from South Street to Underhill Lane
Phase three - September 2 and 5: Underhill Lane to Streat Lane
Phase four - September 6 and 7: Streat Lane to Plumpton Lane
Phase five - September 8 - 12: Plumpton Lane to Allington Lane
Phase six - September 13 -15: Allington Lane to A275 Offham
During phases one and two, traffic will be diverted via Ockley Lane, Keymer Road, Folders Lane, B2112 and vice versa.
During phases three to six, traffic will be diverted via B2112, Green Road, South Road, Honeypot Lane, Mill Lane, A275 and vice versa.
Access for pedestrians and emergency vehicles will be maintained whilst the road is closed.