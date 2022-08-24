Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Essential road repairs will begin between Ditchling and Offham on Tuesday (August 30), with night-time carriageway patching continuing until Thursday, September 15.

During the work, the B2116 Keymer Road, Lewes Road and Ditchling Road will be closed in sections on weekday nights between 7pm and 6am.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “We appreciate that the road closures along the B2116 will cause some disruption to road users and residents, but they are essential to keep the public and workers safe while repairs are carried out.

Road closures expected on the B2116 due to essential repairs

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused but would ask the public to bear with us as we carry out this essential work.”

The road closure schedule is:

Phase one - August 30: Beacon Hurst to The Drove

Phase two - August 31 and September 1: B2112/B2116 from South Street to Underhill Lane

Phase three - September 2 and 5: Underhill Lane to Streat Lane

Phase four - September 6 and 7: Streat Lane to Plumpton Lane

Phase five - September 8 - 12: Plumpton Lane to Allington Lane

Phase six - September 13 -15: Allington Lane to A275 Offham

During phases one and two, traffic will be diverted via Ockley Lane, Keymer Road, Folders Lane, B2112 and vice versa.

During phases three to six, traffic will be diverted via B2112, Green Road, South Road, Honeypot Lane, Mill Lane, A275 and vice versa.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?