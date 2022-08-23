Owners of Lewes town centre bus station plan to close site as arrangements made for temporary stops

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Notice was served by the owners on Thursday, August 17 – requiring all bus service operations to cease at the site by Friday, September 16.

East Sussex County Council has said it has been engaging with the owners – the Generator Group – to identify and assess alternative locations for the provision of a bus station as part of their planning application to the South Downs National Park Authority to develop the current site.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Claire Dowling, lead member for Transport and the Environment, said: “We are extremely disappointed at the owner’s decision to serve the council notice.

Notice was served by the owners on Thursday, August 17 – requiring all bus service operations to cease at the site by Friday, September 16.

“We remain committed to working with them to deliver an alternative location for a town centre bus station, as they are required to do to satisfy the relevant policy within the South Downs National Park Local Plan.

“As a potential site has been identified we hope they will proceed with funding it’s development as a matter of urgency to limit the disruption to bus passengers, businesses, and residents in Lewes.”

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Alternative arrangements for temporary bus stops around the town centre will be put in place to ensure bus operators can continue to serve passengers – the council confirmed.