Road in Seaford closed after cyclist taken to hospital following crash on Blatchington Hill

Sussex Police said Blatchington Road was closed yesterday afternoon, shortly after 2:30pm, following an incident involving a female cyclist at the junction of Sutton Drove.

South East Coast Ambulance crews attended and treated the cyclist at the scene, before taking the patient to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 2:30pm yesterday to reports of an incident involving a bicycle at the junction of Sutton Drove and Blatchington Road, Seaford. (please check circumstance with police).

“Ambulance crews attended the scene and one female patient was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”