PICTURES: Dead fish spotted in Glynde Reach as thousands die following weekend river disaster

A sustained period of hot weather, high amounts of surface weed, low water pressure, thunderstorms and heavy rain has crashed oxygen levels in the river between Glynde and Beddingham.

The Environment Agency said the ‘catastrophic’ drop in the water’s oxygen levels is likely to have led to thousands of fish dying over the weekend.

Glynde Beddingham & Firle Angling Club, who control several miles of the Glynde Reach, said it was aware of the problem in the early hours of Saturday and immediately contacted The Environment Agency (EA).

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

The club said it will never know exactly what the total number of fish lost was – but estimate it to be around 100,000 – including numerous specimen size carp, tench, bream, perch, pike, roach and rudd.

Photographer Jon Rigby has been to the river and here are his photos….

1. Glynde Reach river disaster (Photo by Jon Rigby) Glynde Reach river disaster (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673 Photo Sales

2. Glynde Reach river disaster (Photo by Jon Rigby) Glynde Reach river disaster (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673 Photo Sales

3. Glynde Reach river disaster (Photo by Jon Rigby) Glynde Reach river disaster (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673 Photo Sales

4. JPSE-13-09-2022-Glynde Reach fish-SSX.jpg A sustained period of very hot weather, high amounts of surface weed, low water pressure, thunderstorms an heavy rain has crashed oxygen levels in the river between Glynde and Beddingham. Photo: Glynde Beddingham & Firle AC Photo Sales