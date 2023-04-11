Football fans who dug deep to give generously have been praised by the family of a brave Bognor Regis boy fighting cancer.

Supporters at Bognor Regis Town's Easter Monday league match at Nyewood Lane against Sussex rivals Lewes raised almost £800 to help Huey Stairs, aged four, featured in last week’s Observer.

It came as bosses at the Rocks donated the match sponsorship for their Isthmian premier division game to Huey's Cancer Journey.

Grandmother Vicky Stairs, who has spearheaded the fundraising bid, said she was delighted by the response from fans of both Bognor and their East Sussex opponents.

The buckets were out to raise funds for Huey at Nyewood Lane. Photo: Lyn Phillips

She said: "As a family we would like to thank everyone who gave on the day and all of those who have also donated at Huey's Go Fund Me page. It was a great gesture from the Rocks to help as they have done and we can't thank them enough.

"It is just the start of our fundraising to support Huey and we have had lots of support in terms of more fundraising ideas.

"We are considering an auction and a quiz night and we have some great prizes lined up, such as Premier League tickets to see Brighton play as well as tickets to be in the audience of A League of Their Own."

A young fundraiser. Photo: Lyn Phillips

After going to hospital with pain in his hip last year Huey was diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer.

It was originally in his kidney which had already spread to his lymph nodes and his bones. Neuroblastoma is a rare type of the disease and makes up of six per cent of all childhood cancer.

Huey is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment and could only attend the game for a short while before going home to rest.

Rocks general manager Simon Cook said the club had offered the family use of its entertainment venue Seasons for further fundraising efforts.

He added: "Anything we can do as a club to support the family we are happy to oblige. Thanks to everyone who helped raise almost £800."