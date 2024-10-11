Rosalie Williams (1925 - 2024) Obituary: Plumpton artist whose work spanned decades

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The artist Rosalie Williams, who lived in the village of Plumpton in East Sussex since 1958, has died at the age of ninety nine. Her work was first exhibited at The New English Art Club in London in 1944 and her career as a landscape painter spanned eighty years, giving her one of the longest careers of any 20th Century British artist.

She was born in 1925 and trained at The Slade School of Art in Oxford between 1942 and 1945, holding her first solo exhibition at The Walker Gallery in London in 1950. She travelled extensively in Europe throughout her career, always making a record of her surroundings in rapidly executed watercolours that she would then translate into oil paintings on her return to her studio. She became a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts in 1950 and a member of the Ditchling Handworkers Guild in 1966, exhibiting with the Guild each year.

In the 1970s she became a highly skilled ecclesiastical embroiderer and her best known public work is a series of twelve hangings, commissioned to mark the 900th anniversary of Chichester Cathedral. These were made in 1975 in collaboration with the artist Yvonne Hudson, to celebrate the life of Saint Richard and involved designing and sewing 144 square feet of embroidery in less than six months. The two artists were assisted by fifteen volunteers who devoted hundreds of hours to the task of completing the commission in time for the Cathedral’s anniversary.

Rosalie Williams, 1949.

Her second ecclesiastical commission was for the Roman Catholic Cathedral of St. Chad in Birmingham in 1986 but her most intricate and beautifully executed commission is the altar frontal at East Chiltington Church in Sussex, made in 1988. Of this work she said “For a design to be right for its setting, the colours in the stained glass windows, the age and the style of the other furnishings, and the architecture of the church itself must all be taken into account. Anything too modern or sophisticated seemed wrong for such beautifully simple country church, so I chose as my theme symbolic plants and a cross”. Her work can be found in numerous churches in Sussex.

She became a NADFAS lecturer in the 1970s, specialising in Medieval Tapestry and Medieval and Modern stained glass, but her first love was always the English countryside, especially the South Downs, the woodlands, streams, rivers and lakes around her home in Sussex. She had a refined sense of colour and an intricate knowledge of nature and this enabled her to create a subtle and assured body of work over eight decades.

In 1949 she married the actor Hugh Sinclair, star of films such as Escape me Never, The Four Just Men, The Saint’s Vacation and Circle of Danger andthey had two children, Nicholas (born 1954) and Christina (born 1955).