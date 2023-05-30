Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies with president Michael Harper at the Charter Night dinner of the Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath Rotary Club

One year on from the highly successful merger of the Cuckfield and Lindfield Club (founded 1984) and the Haywards Heath Club (founded 1932), members and their guests got together for a very successful Charter Night dinner at the Lindfield Golf Club.

As President Michael Harper put it: “The highlight of the year has been the successful merger of the two Clubs into what it is today. We are now the largest club in the south with 52 members and this achievement is a huge credit to all the members who have happily joined forces and enjoyed each other’s company from day one. The merger has provided an excellent opportunity to review everything that happens in our club and to bring about refreshing changes to some of our established procedures. ‘Service above Self’ continues to be our aim.”

Guest speaker local MP for Mid Sussex Mims Davies added her congratulations in support of Rotary’s contribution to local communities. She described her daily life in Parliament emphasising that although members may not always be spotted on the floor of the House they are carrying out important work behind the scenes sitting on committees investigating a whole variety of issues and intervening when it matters to help solve problems for

individual constituents.

President Michael summed up Rotary’s contribution: “It has been a very busy year as we emerged from the confines of Covid to fulfil all the traditional and established activities of the Club. During my year of office it has including the Car Boot Sale in Victoria Park, the Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride for the first time, voluntary work at Grove Garden and Langley Green Hospital Garden and donations to Oathall Community College Farm, Ukraine, Bentswood Hub, Shelter Box, Foodbank and Chailey Heritage.”

Why not give Rotary a try? Visit www.rotary-ribi.org.