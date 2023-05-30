Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Rotarians celebrate at special Charter Night one year after merger of Cuckfield and Lindfield club with Haywards Heath club

Rotarians of Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath have recently had cause to celebrate.
By Richard Hirst
Published 30th May 2023, 13:40 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 13:40 BST
Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies with president Michael Harper at the Charter Night dinner of the Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath Rotary ClubMid Sussex MP Mims Davies with president Michael Harper at the Charter Night dinner of the Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath Rotary Club
Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies with president Michael Harper at the Charter Night dinner of the Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath Rotary Club

One year on from the highly successful merger of the Cuckfield and Lindfield Club (founded 1984) and the Haywards Heath Club (founded 1932), members and their guests got together for a very successful Charter Night dinner at the Lindfield Golf Club.

As President Michael Harper put it: “The highlight of the year has been the successful merger of the two Clubs into what it is today. We are now the largest club in the south with 52 members and this achievement is a huge credit to all the members who have happily joined forces and enjoyed each other’s company from day one. The merger has provided an excellent opportunity to review everything that happens in our club and to bring about refreshing changes to some of our established procedures. ‘Service above Self’ continues to be our aim.”

Read More
The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2023 in photos: cyclists of all ages take p...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Guest speaker local MP for Mid Sussex Mims Davies added her congratulations in support of Rotary’s contribution to local communities. She described her daily life in Parliament emphasising that although members may not always be spotted on the floor of the House they are carrying out important work behind the scenes sitting on committees investigating a whole variety of issues and intervening when it matters to help solve problems for

individual constituents.

President Michael summed up Rotary’s contribution: “It has been a very busy year as we emerged from the confines of Covid to fulfil all the traditional and established activities of the Club. During my year of office it has including the Car Boot Sale in Victoria Park, the Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride for the first time, voluntary work at Grove Garden and Langley Green Hospital Garden and donations to Oathall Community College Farm, Ukraine, Bentswood Hub, Shelter Box, Foodbank and Chailey Heritage.”

Why not give Rotary a try? Visit www.rotary-ribi.org.

The Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath Rotary Club recently helped raise charity funds for Know Dementia and the Mid Sussex Branch of Parkinson’s UK at The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2023.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Related topics:CuckfieldHaywards HeathRotariansLindfield