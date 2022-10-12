Russia-Ukraine war: Refugees protest in Lewes following recent air strikes

More than 20 people gathered at 5pm on Monday (October 10) to walk down the streets towards the Lewes Tesco, following the news that at least 11 people had been killed by a massive wave of Russian air strikes targeting cities across Ukraine.

Yuliia Hryshchenko, 25, from Kyiv and now living in Lewes, said: “People around the world began to ‘get tired’ of the news about the war, but we have no right to remain silent and turn a blind eye to the crimes that Russia commits in Ukraine every day.

"We realize that not only our future depends on our struggle, but also the future of all Europe. After all, Russia's imperial ambitions do not end at the borders of Ukraine.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began 230 days ago, leading to Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War II, with an estimated 7.6 million Ukrainians fleeing the country.

Yuliia and her brother, sister and mum have been living with a host family in Lewes since leaving Kyiv in June.

She said: “Russia is purposefully committing genocide against the Ukrainian people by killing the civilian population. Russia fires rockets at public places, residential buildings, schools and villages every day.

