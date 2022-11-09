Pat Wise has been a volunteer for 17 years with the Red Cross mobility equipment service in Broadmark Lane and is a huge part of the Rustington community.

Jack Kenton, who worked as logistics manager for the mobility aids service for the south of England, organised a fundraising coffee morning, where he had his hair bleached blonde. He aimed to raise £500 – which he achieved by the end of the day (Thursday, November 1).

Speaking whilst his hair was being dyed, Jack: "It's the human side of things to get the opportunity to help somebody and do something temporary that has a lasting effect.

Crawley's Jack Kenton had his hair bleached blonde to help long-standing supporter, Pat Wise, who has just returned to the fold in Rustington

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a no brainer. Pat has given 17 years of committed voluntary service – she is amazing.

"We've banded together to raise over £500 in a couple of weeks, which speaks volumes about the sort of person Pat is.”

After helping so many others over the years, the team wanted to give something back by helping Pat in her hour of need.

She has always rescued dogs and her current dog, Billy, was a stray. He has been very poorly and required constant visits to the vets, with untold tests and major surgery – all at a time when Pat was not well herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final result of the bleaching

Pat said she was ‘absolutely struckdumbed’ by the show of support from the community.

"I appreciate everything they've done for me,” she said. “I never expected it.”

Jack came up with the idea of allowing Pat to bleach his hair 'super blonde' and hopes everyone will get behind it and enjoy watching. He said this is what the British Red Cross does best, 'come together to support someone in their time of need'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Just earlier this year, Pat had a long leave of absence due to her health and upon recovery, has come back into the fold, putting two hours a day, four days a week, into the Rustington spoke, as well as organising additional fundraising events such as recently hosting a table top sale on a Saturday, which raised over £200 for the service.”

Crawley's Jack Kenton had his hair bleached blonde to help long-standing supporter, Pat Wise, who has just returned to the fold in Rustington

On what keeps her motivated to helping other people, despite her own health issues, Pat said: “It was the way I was brought up. I was adopted when I was five by two nurses, who helped sick children at their home.

"I was brought up to care about other people. I love helping people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-pat for more information about the event at the Crawley hub and to support the appeal.