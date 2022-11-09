Rustington volunteer 'struckdumbed' by show of support from community amid Crawley man's fundraiser
British Red Cross volunteers in Sussex have rallied to raise more than £500 for a long-standing supporter who has continued to support people with disabilities following her own life-saving surgery.
Pat Wise has been a volunteer for 17 years with the Red Cross mobility equipment service in Broadmark Lane and is a huge part of the Rustington community.
Jack Kenton, who worked as logistics manager for the mobility aids service for the south of England, organised a fundraising coffee morning, where he had his hair bleached blonde. He aimed to raise £500 – which he achieved by the end of the day (Thursday, November 1).
Speaking whilst his hair was being dyed, Jack: "It's the human side of things to get the opportunity to help somebody and do something temporary that has a lasting effect.
Most Popular
“It's a no brainer. Pat has given 17 years of committed voluntary service – she is amazing.
"We've banded together to raise over £500 in a couple of weeks, which speaks volumes about the sort of person Pat is.”
After helping so many others over the years, the team wanted to give something back by helping Pat in her hour of need.
She has always rescued dogs and her current dog, Billy, was a stray. He has been very poorly and required constant visits to the vets, with untold tests and major surgery – all at a time when Pat was not well herself.
Pat said she was ‘absolutely struckdumbed’ by the show of support from the community.
"I appreciate everything they've done for me,” she said. “I never expected it.”
Jack came up with the idea of allowing Pat to bleach his hair 'super blonde' and hopes everyone will get behind it and enjoy watching. He said this is what the British Red Cross does best, 'come together to support someone in their time of need'.
He said: “Just earlier this year, Pat had a long leave of absence due to her health and upon recovery, has come back into the fold, putting two hours a day, four days a week, into the Rustington spoke, as well as organising additional fundraising events such as recently hosting a table top sale on a Saturday, which raised over £200 for the service.”