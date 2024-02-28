Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The celebratory meeting was held at the Woodlands Centre earlier this month.

In typical February wet weather, Councillor Jamie Bennett unveiled a flowering cherry tree sapling commemorating the achievement of the Rustington WI reaching its 100th anniversary.

Celebrating with The Rustington WI were also members from the West Sussex Federation of Women’s Institutes: Erika Brichter, Lesley Boardman and Yvonne Price.

President Pam Lovegrove and Erika Brichta (Chair of West Sussex Federation of WIs) cut the centenary cake. Photo: Rustington WI

Lots of members from other local Wis came as guests to join in with our celebrations.

A special 100th anniversary fruit cake, made by Rustington WI members Ann Mathias and decorated by Lucy Trask, was cut and enjoyed with a glass of fizz.