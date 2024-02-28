Rustington WI group celebrates 100 years with tree-planting and cake
The celebratory meeting was held at the Woodlands Centre earlier this month.
In typical February wet weather, Councillor Jamie Bennett unveiled a flowering cherry tree sapling commemorating the achievement of the Rustington WI reaching its 100th anniversary.
Celebrating with The Rustington WI were also members from the West Sussex Federation of Women’s Institutes: Erika Brichter, Lesley Boardman and Yvonne Price.
Lots of members from other local Wis came as guests to join in with our celebrations.
A special 100th anniversary fruit cake, made by Rustington WI members Ann Mathias and decorated by Lucy Trask, was cut and enjoyed with a glass of fizz.
The group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 2pm at The Woodlands Centre in Rustington.