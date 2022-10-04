Ruwach Christian Church celebrates 20th anniversary with special Haywards Heath service

Some 100 people gathered at Haywards Heath Baptist Church, who kindly offered their building for the event.

Guests included Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin, his consort Margaret Baker, councillor Sandy Ellis, and a team of 12 people who came all the way from South Africa for the event because of the church’s links with several churches there.

Tom Partis, lead pastor for Ruwach Christian Church, said: “The afternoon was such a special opportunity to look back and celebrate how we have been able to serve the local Mid Sussex community since 2002. We have much to be thankful for as we reflect on the past two decades, but we are also looking ahead to the future and how we can continue to support people and be a positive influence in the local community.

Ruwach Christian Church celebrated its 20th anniversary with a special service at Haywards Heath Baptist Church on Sunday, October 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so proud to be a vibrant family church with a growing congregation representing a wide range of ages, backgrounds and nationalities. We would love to extend a welcome to anyone to join us at one of our services or mid-week groups.”

During the afternoon members of the congregation shared stories about their time at Ruwach and there was a photo montage from the past two decades. The South African team led everyone in two traditional African songs and there was an afternoon tea in the café after the service with cakes and sandwiches made by the church community.

Mayor Howard Mundin said: “It was my honour to take part in this very special service and celebration for the anniversary of the Ruwach Church and what a joyous event it was. Tom the Pastor was inspirational and it was marvellous to meet the church leaders from South Africa who outreach with their communities to share the joy of this church.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruwach Christian Church celebrated its 20th anniversary with a special service in Haywards Heath Baptist Church on Sunday, October 2

Mr Mundin also congratulated the church on its anniversary.

Councillor Sandy Ellis said: “Thank you for the many years of friendship and care you have provided for the community of Haywards Heath. May your good work and kindness continue for many years to come.”

Ruwach Christian Church services are usually at their Eastern Road building every Sunday at 9am and 11am. Visit www.ruwach.org.uk to find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marius Gradwell in Haywards Heath Baptist Church on Sunday, October 2