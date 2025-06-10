Safety concerns over derelict Hastings Old Town building
The empty property, above the old amusement arcade at one end of the street, is thought to date back to Georgian times. It is in a poor state with broken and boarded up windows and peeling away plasterwork.
One Old Town resident, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s in a terrible state and I doubt it will survive another winter. It’s a real shame as its a lovely old building and something should be done to protect it.”
Another resident commented: I am concerned that it is becoming dangerous, masonry and tiles could easily fall in high winds or bad weather.”
A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “A planning application has recently been approved for this building in George Street. This is subject to the completion of a legal agreement. This would involve the refurbishment and repair of the front of the building in question.
It involves redevelopment of the site to create a four storey building comprising four commercial units and 20 flats. The proposal includes partial demolition of the listed building at 41 George Street with the existing building façade retained and the provision of a new ground floor shop front.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.