A £1.5 million asking price for the ‘mucky mansion’ former Horsham home of reality TV star Katie Price has been slashed.

The nine-bedroom property – once owned by ex Horsham MP Francis Maude – is said to be in need of renovation and its sale price has been reduced from £1.5 million to £1,350,000.

Former glamour model and mother-of-five Katie bought the mansion – Platts Green House in Worthing Road, Dial Post – 10 years ago but it fell into disrepair amid Katie’s money problems. She was evicted from the property earlier this year after twice being declared bankrupt.

It has been on the market via Steyning estate agents H J Burt for some time.

The estate agents say: “The property now offers the opportunity for refurbishment and repair to potentially create an impressive family house with extensive accommodation and combined with renovation of the mature grounds including potential reinstatement of the tennis court and swimming pool and enhancements of the nearby paddock and land.”

And home improvement expert Glen Peskett from Saxton Blades Multitools has come up with what he calls ‘cost-effective fixes’ that prospective buyers can tackle to restore the mansion to its former glory.

He says instead of replacing entire wooden floors, a new owner could repair the worst sections by sanding down indented areas and replacing only the boards that are too damaged to fix. Any large holes in walls, he says, could be patched with filler and painted over.

A deep cleaning service can rejuvenate carpets at a lower cost than full replacement, he says, and repainting the walls will ‘instantly freshen up the home’s interiors.’

In the kitchen, he says, with the oven door falling off, a quick repair or replacement of the hinge “will resolve the issue without much expense. If the kitchen needs further attention, updating small features like cupboard handles and adding a splashback can modernise the space and prevent further maintenance or cleaning issues without the need for a complete renovation."

Regular mowing and cutting back overgrown plants in the garden will, he says, ‘restore its beauty,’ along with repairs to wooden fencing. "The swimming pool is in disrepair, with algae taking over, making it an eyesore and a potential health hazard,” he says. “Hiring a professional cleaning service can restore the pool at a fraction of the cost of rebuilding it.”

He adds: "The neglected stables could be a great asset with some basic restoration. Repairing any structural damage and cleaning out the space will make it functional again. The cost of this can be kept low by focusing on necessary repairs and basic refurbishments rather than a complete rebuild."

Katie’s attempts to renovate the house were televised on Channel 4’s show Katie Price: Mucky Mansion in 2022.