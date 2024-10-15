'Multiple arrests' reported following masked gang threats to students in Horsham Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Multiple arrests’ have reportedly been made by police following a string of incidents in Horsham Park when a masked gang threatened local students and stole their phones.

One member of the gang was said to be armed with a knife during the incidents on October 3 in which students from Collyer’s College were targeted.

College principal Dan Lodge said: “Although shaken by the incidents, we are hugely relieved that no students were seriously harmed. We understand that members of the public may also have been targeted and it is reported that they intervened in one incident to help our students.

“Horsham has a reputation for being friendly and safe and it is a shock that this is now the second time since the beginning of term that a group are targeting the park for criminal activity.”

A masked gang said to be armed with a knife have targeted students from Collyer's College in Horsham Park

And he praised police for swift action in increasing patrols in the park. In a letter to students and parents yesterday (October 14) he said: “The police response since 3rd October has been incredibly impressive, with significant additional resources deployed including extra patrols in key areas.

"This fast and robust action has led to multiple arrests and it is much appreciated that an enhanced presence will continue in the park for the time being.”

A meeting was held at the college on Friday attended by senior Sussex Police officers, staff from Horsham District Council – which owns the park – MP John Milne, and staff from Horsham secondary schools.

“This very positive meeting allowed us to gain significant reassurance about steps taken already,” said the principal. “We raised concerns directly from our students who were affected and heard about council plans to mitigate risks in the coming months.”

He added: “Horsham District Council have reviewed the pathway either side of the skatepark and given a firm commitment to reducing hedges, bushes and smaller trees to improve sightlines. This work will be done by Christmas and additional CCTV will also be installed. Our firm advice until this work has been completed continues to be that students should avoid this area unless in a very large group and walk around the outside of the Park or along the train station side of Pavilions Leisure Centre to get into town.”

A council spokesperson added: "We are fully aware of recent assaults and anti-social behaviour in Horsham Park which were very traumatic for the victims involved. “Just to clarify that there were a series of unrelated incidents with different individuals and no specific gang was involved. “We are working in close collaboration with Sussex Police, our Community Safety Partnership, our local MP and local schools to fully investigate the incidents and introduce appropriate measures to mitigate risks in the future.

“Sussex Police have, with immediate effect, increased patrols around the park.In terms of security measures, some areas of Horsham Park are covered by the Public Space CCTV Network, these cameras are fully functional during the day and after dark and are monitored by Sussex Police. "As a result of recent events we are currently investigating further use of CCTV as a deterrent. Additionally, the council’s neighbourhood wardens patrol the site as a means of inspecting as well as deterring any anti-social behaviour in daylight hours.”