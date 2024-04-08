Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reema Ahamed, who is studying politics, philosophy and sociology at Collyer’s in Horsham, was thrilled to be voted in.

She said: “I oversee what everyone does, I lead meetings, I lead conversations and I’m kind of a direct bridge be West Sussex Youth Cabinet and West Sussex council.”

Reema’s education began at St. Peters Primary School in Ardingly and continued at Warden Park Secondary Academy in Cuckfield.

Her current aim is to become a lawyer. She said: “I think I’ve had that idea since about Year 9 when we were picking our GCSEs. I think I always knew that I wanted to go into that field. Then when I got into college and started doing politics I had this solid idea that maybe one day I could be an MP.”

Reema said she likes the idea of speaking on behalf of the public, adding: “I’d love to have an MP that I can relate to and I think I want to be that in the future for people.”

West Sussex Youth Cabinet consists of 48 people aged 11-18 from across the county who give young people in West Sussex a voice. Monthly Youth Cabinet meetings give them an insight into constituents’ concerns and spending government money on local social action projects. Visit yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/wsyc.

Reema said she heard about West Sussex Youth Cabinet by being in a debate society at Collyer’s. She looked into it at home and applied just in time. She said: “I think what really inspired me after I did my research was the fact that I can make a difference in West Sussex.”

After getting elected to the cabinet she had a couple of training days and one featured a talk with previous chair Iffat Rahman. Reema said she was inspired by Iffat’s ‘impassioned speech’, which she said resonated with her.

Reema had just one day to write her own speech to persuade people to vote for her. She said her favourite line was: “I’m not just a leader, I’m a catalyst for change, ready to roll up my sleeves and make a tangible difference in the lives of young people.”