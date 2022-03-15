Sam Fender will be bringing his Seventeen Going Under tour to The Brighton Centre later this month.

The Geordie singer songwriter will be playing the coastal venue on March 31, following a whirlwind six months since releasing his second LP with the same name in October 2021.

Fender topped the UK album charts for the second time and was nominated for three Brit and six NME Awards in February 2022. Winning one (Best British Alternative/Rock Act) and and two (Best Album by a UK Artist, Best Album in the World) accolades at each ceremony respectively.

Fender said to the NME about Seventeen Going Under: "I'm more proud of this than anything I've ever done. It's probably the best thing I've done in my life."

The British rock artist also announced earlier this year he would headlining a 40,000 person show at Finsbury Park 15 July 2022.

The 27-year-old has come along since breaking onto the scene with his first single 'Play God' in 2017.

Many critics have put this rapid rise in success down to Fender's song writing abilities.

On both of Fender’s albums (Hypersonic Missiles and Seventeen Going Under) the 27-year-old has been praised for his storytelling style of song writing. With a major narrative focus being Fenders personal experiences of the struggles of working class life in South Shields.

Throughout each record, there are regular references to teenage life, friendship, mental health, poverty, and "toxic masculinity".

His 2018 single Dead Boys was nominated for an Ivor Novello in the Best Song Musically and Lyrically category.

Fener is also known his high tenor voice and strong Geordie accent, which are layered over his dynamic sounding indie rock anthems.

Fans attending the show on March 31 can expect to hear all the big hits from both of Fenders records - including Hypersonic Missiles, Will We Talk?, Get You Down and Spit of You.

Goat Girl have been announced as the support act for the Brighton show.

Tickets for the event have sold out.

