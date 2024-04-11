Sandy Sussex beach named as one of the most Instagrammable beaches in the UK

The study by photo wall art creator StoryBoards looked at which beaches has the most posts per metre.

Camber Sands, which came ninth in the UK, is famous for the long ridges of sand dunes leading down to miles of soft golden sands. Camber has been the location for many films, especially if 'desert shots' are required.

When planning a day on the sands it is well worth checking the local tide tables as the extensive shallows at low tide make for a very long walk before it is deep enough to swim. With such a large open space, power kites are a popular pastime and a very colourful sight to see. The beach is very busy in the summer months attracting thousands of visitors.

It is home to the only sand dune system in East Sussex, which provides a valuable natural habitat to many animals and plants.

Access to the beach is direct from a number of public car parks. Parking is pay on entry during the summer period from Easter to the end of September.

The study found that Kynance Cove in Cornwall is the most Instagrammable beach in the UK. The cove has over 66,000 posts on Instagram, and with a length of just 200 metres, this equates to 331 posts per metre. Kynance Cove is known for its white sands and turquoise as the cove is part of the National Trust.

