Say No To Cuck-stye site walk: campaigners fear controversial housing plan between Cuckfield and Ansty could return
Almost 100 people took part in a Say No To Cuck-stye site walk on Sunday, October 30, to protest the possible return of a controversial housing plan.
Mid Sussex District Council announced on October 10 that plans for 1,600 new homes on green fields between Cuckfield and Ansty had been formally ruled out.
But campaigners fear the proposal could return because the letter from MSDC leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards (to Ansty & Staplefield and Cuckfield Parish Councils) said the decision would be ‘heavily challenged by the site promoter at all stages of the plan making process’.
Ansty and Staplefield Parish Councillor Simon Stokes, co-chair of the Stop Cuck-stye Action Group, organised the walk and said there is ‘huge local opposition’ to the possibility of bringing the plan back.
He said: “We are urging our supporters to take part in the six week MSDC public consultation, which is about to start.”
The developer and Mid Sussex District Council have been approached for comment.