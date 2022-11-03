But campaigners fear the proposal could return because the letter from MSDC leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards (to Ansty & Staplefield and Cuckfield Parish Councils) said the decision would be ‘heavily challenged by the site promoter at all stages of the plan making process’.

Ansty and Staplefield Parish Councillor Simon Stokes, co-chair of the Stop Cuck-stye Action Group, organised the walk and said there is ‘huge local opposition’ to the possibility of bringing the plan back.

Almost 100 people took part in a site walk between Cuckfield and Ansty on Sunday, October 30

He said: “We are urging our supporters to take part in the six week MSDC public consultation, which is about to start.”

The developer and Mid Sussex District Council have been approached for comment.