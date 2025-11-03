‘Scared to leave home’: Bognor resident speaks out after string of car tyre slashings

A Bognor resident has described living in fear after a series of car tyre slashings left families across the town anxious and frustrated.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incidents, which have reportedly affected several vehicles in recent weeks, are now being investigated by police.

A Bognor resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the vandalism has shaken the community and left his family too afraid to leave the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My wife and baby stay home now. They don’t leave the house,” he said. “We just don’t feel safe anymore."

'We just don’t feel safe anymore’: a Bognor resident is on edge after a wave of tyre slashings.

The resident explained that several cars along his street have been damaged in recent weeks, with tyres repeatedly slashed overnight.

He says he has passed evidence to police and hopes they will take swift action to protect families in the area.

“I’ve never had a problem before, but this has really affected us,” he added. “I work hard, pay my taxes, and just want to live in peace. It feels like nothing’s being done."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbours have also expressed concern, saying the incidents have caused tension and fear among residents.

One described hearing shouting late at night and said the damage to vehicles has become a common topic of conversation locally.

The resident said he is grateful that the issue is now being taken seriously and hopes more people will come forward to share their experiences.

“I just want everyone to know what’s happening here,” he said. “Maybe then something will finally change."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Sussex Police read: “Police received reports of criminal damage to a vehicle in London Road, Bognor, between 25 October and 27 October.

"Officers are investigating and have kept the victim fully informed. Anyone with further information can report it to Sussex Police, quoting serial 285 of 25/10.”