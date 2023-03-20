Schedule released as town, district and parish council elections creep closer in Arun District

With parish, district and town council elections taking place on May 4, voters have been asked to take note of some important information.

Today (Monday, March 20) saw the publication of an official election notice and tomorrow (Tuesday, March 21), those seeking to stand for election are invited to deliver their nomination papers to the returning officer at Arun District Council.

These completed nomination must be hand delivered to the civic centre on Malravers Road, Littlehampton, no later than 4pm on Tuesday, April 4. Candidates are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible, however, in order to avoid a last minute rush, and to ensure their candidacy is processed as smoothly as possible.

This year, candidates are also asked to scan and send a copy of their completed nomination papers to [email protected] Delivery of poll cards begins today (March 20) and residents are urged to check their polling station details carefully, since their polling station could well have changed.

Photo by Derek Martin

Another change for 2023 is the fact that voters will be asked to bring valid photo ID along with them when they vote at a polling station. This is not just in district council elections. The same policy has been applied to by-elections, recall of MPs, Police and Crime Commissioner elections, and neighbourhood planning referendums.

Valid forms of ID include a UK or Northern Ireland driving licence, a valid EU driving licence, a valid UK or EU passport, a PASS card, and a blue badge. For a full list of information and valid forms of ID, click here.

Voters without a valid photo ID are invited to apply for a Voter Authority certificate online and outreach events are set to take place throughout the district to help potential voters who might struggle with the process.

“Making sure you able to vote in these elections is vital, and these days, it is the public’s personal responsibility to ensure they have registered, and that they have the correct photo ID,” a returning officer for Arun District Council said.

"Checking if they are registered, taking steps to register and turning up to the polling stations with their ID means the difference between being able to vote or not.”

Make sure you are registered to vote by April 17 at the latest.

